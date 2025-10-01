Man (64) arrested and cautioned by police at Dungannon for paying for sexual services
The man was arrested after police on patrol in the Dungannon area on Tuesday observed suspicious activity.
Chief Inspector McConville said: "The man was cautioned on suspicion of paying for the sexual services of a person.
"Anyone convicted of this offence faces a maximum sentence of 12 months' imprisonment and £1000 fine. Our enquiries are ongoing.
"We take all reports of suspected brothel activity and associated exploitation seriously. Where offences are identified, we will take firm and proportionate action.
"Our priority is to protect vulnerable individuals from harm, disrupt organised crime, and safeguard communities. We continue to work closely with partner agencies to ensure that those at risk are supported and that criminal activity is robustly addressed.
“Sexual exploitation is often an unseen crime.
"We continue to appeal to anyone who has information, or concerns, to contact us".