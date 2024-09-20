Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a ‘hit-and-run’ incident in Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Motorcyclist Richard Maze (70) died at the scene of a collision on the Boa Island Road on Thursday afternoon (September 19).

A 70-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to remain where accident occurred causing injury, failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and failing to stop where accident occurred causing injury.

He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, October 14. Police is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Emergency services attended the incident (stock image). Photo: Pacemaker

In a statement, police said the Boa Island Road has since reopened following the fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision.

Speaking about the incident on Thursday evening, Detective Inspector Winters said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid to the man, who was 70-year-old Richard Maze. However, he sadly died at the scene from his injuries.

“Richard was the rider of a motorcycle that was in collision with a dark-coloured car that failed to stop.

“I would appeal to anyone who was on the Boa Island Road between approximately 2.30pm and 2.45pm and witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage of it, to contact police on 101, and quote reference 922 19/09/24.”