Man (77) accused of rapes and indecent assaults has case sent to Antrim Crown Court

A 77-year-old man extradited from Bulgaria to Northern Ireland on sex abuse charges has been further remanded in custody and his case sent to the Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Wilson, whose address was listed as no fixed abode, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison.

He is facing 18 charges, including four of rape and 11 indecent assaults in the 1970s and 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the defendant first appeared at court in July a defence lawyer said the defendant had been in Bulgaria for 19 years.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The accused was arrested in Bulgaria on June 10, 2025.

In a recent media statement the PSNI said: “In this case we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and authorities in Bulgaria to locate, arrest and extradite this suspect. Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today’s extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims.”

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 11.

A defence barrister told the court "he hasn't sought bail".

The defendant was further remanded in custody to appear at Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on October 9.