Man accused of 'attempted sexual communication with a child' is set to have case sent to Crown Court
A man accused of attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a child, has had his case further adjourned to May 22 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to potentially send the case to the Crown Court.
Craig Cully (34), of Omerbane Road near Newtowncrommelin, is charged in relation to September 30 last year.
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Thursday, May 1.
A previous court was told the allegation relates to a "decoy case".