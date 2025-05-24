Man admits assaulting his partner in Larne

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 24th May 2025, 14:06 BST

A man with a Larne address has admitted assaulting his partner.

Alan Stewart (46), of Slemish Drive, also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a rear door at a property and to a car. He also had 17 grammes of cannabis.

The charges relate to May 16, 2025.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A police officer told a court sitting earlier in the week that the defendant punched the woman multiple times to the face at Gloucester Avenue and also at a property at Latharna Avenue.

The officer said the woman was "petrified" of the defendant returning to her address.

At Thursday's court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the offences had been "nasty". He said if Stewart was to be bailed it had to be to an address outside Larne.

A defence barrister said the defendant did not have an address to go to away from the town.

Stewart was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on June 19.

