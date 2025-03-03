Man and woman arrested after 28-year-old 'stabbed in the back of the head' in Craigavon
It is understood the man, aged 28, claimed he was stabbed in the back of the head on Thursday evening in the Craigavon area.
Reports are the man was taken to hospital but was not detained for treatment. A man and woman were arrested. Police said there were no reports of any ‘serious injuries’.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of assault in the Willowfield Crescent area of Craigavon shortly before 5.20pm on Thursday, February 27.
"There were no reports of any serious injuries.
"A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with the intent to commit an indictable offence.
"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault.
"Both have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.”