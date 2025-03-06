Man and woman arrested in connection with murder of Dungannon pensioner are released on bail
A 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan in Dungannon, have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
Mr Krzan's body was discovered in a flat in the Corrainey Park area of the town on Thursday evening, February 27.
There have been four arrests to date in connection with this investigation
Anyone with information and who hasn't yet contacted police is asked to call 101 quoting 1576 27/02/25. Photos and footage - including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage - can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal here