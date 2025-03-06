A 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan in Dungannon, have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Mr Krzan's body was discovered in a flat in the Corrainey Park area of the town on Thursday evening, February 27.

There have been four arrests to date in connection with this investigation

Adam Krzan | Family handout

Anyone with information and who hasn't yet contacted police is asked to call 101 quoting 1576 27/02/25. Photos and footage - including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage - can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal here