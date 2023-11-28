Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department, based in Lisburn, have charged a 40-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on December 21.

The man was charged with a number of offences including five counts of burglary with intent to steal, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, five counts of going equipped for burglary, and a number of drug related offences.

The woman was also charged with a number of drug related offences.

Man and woman to appear in court in connection with a security alert and attempted theft from Temple ATM last year. Pic credit: NIWD

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges relate to a number of incidents including a security alert and attempted theft from an ATM machine in Temple in October 2022.