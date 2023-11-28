Register
BREAKING

Man and woman charged with causing an explosion following security alert and attempted theft from an ATM machine in Temple

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department, based in Lisburn, have charged a 40-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on December 21.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man was charged with a number of offences including five counts of burglary with intent to steal, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, five counts of going equipped for burglary, and a number of drug related offences.

The woman was also charged with a number of drug related offences.

Read More
New location for this year’s Carryduff Christmas Market
Man and woman to appear in court in connection with a security alert and attempted theft from Temple ATM last year. Pic credit: NIWDMan and woman to appear in court in connection with a security alert and attempted theft from Temple ATM last year. Pic credit: NIWD
Man and woman to appear in court in connection with a security alert and attempted theft from Temple ATM last year. Pic credit: NIWD
Most Popular

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges relate to a number of incidents including a security alert and attempted theft from an ATM machine in Temple in October 2022.

A 51-year-old man who was also arrested remains on police bail pending further enquiries.