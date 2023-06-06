Man and woman from Fermanagh are sent to prison for blackmailing a man in the Lisburn area

Two people, a man and a woman from Co Fermanagh, have been sentenced to serve time in prison after pleading guilty to blackmailing a man in the Lisburn area last year.

Jason Hamill (31), and Lorna White (27) were both sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court on Tuesday (June 6, 2023).

Mr Hamill, whose address was given as Main Street, Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh, was sentenced to four years and four months after pleading guilty to blackmail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile Ms White, whose address was given as Main Street, Aghagay, Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh, was sentenced to three years and 10 months after entering a guilty plea to blackmail.

Man and woman plead guilty to blackmailing a man in Lisburn

Both sentences are on the basis of half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Speaking following the sentencing at Craigavon Crown Court on Tuesday June 6, Detective Inspector Bell from Lisburn’s Serious Crime Branch, said: “The sentences passed down to Mr Hamill and Ms White are related to their roles in blackmailing a man in the Lisburn area between March 21 and April 2, 2022.

“This was sinister behaviour from Mr Hamill and Ms White and the victim felt intimidated by their campaign of blackmail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a distressing ordeal for the man involved and I hope today’s sentencing provides some reassurance to the man’s family and to the public.