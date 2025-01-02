Man appears before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with harassing his mother

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A homeless man has been given a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to harassing his mother.

Mark Mulholland, 57, of no fixed address, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with harassment.

The court heard that on September 14, at 00.10am, police received a report from a woman who said she was being harassed by her son.

It was stated that the defendant had been living in a functional shed in the woman’s garden due to homelessness.

Craigavon courthouse. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

He had been knocking at her windows and asking to be let into the house. It was reported that he had been bothering her at all hours of the day and night.

The woman told police she was unable to tolerate the constant torment. She asked her son to leave and he failed to do so.

A defence lawyer told the court: “The mother is at an age not to have to put up with this behaviour. He accepts his own culpability.”

The court hear that the defendant had been on remand in Maghaberry Prison since the time of the offence.

"He has served the equivalent of three months in custody in real terms,” the lawyer continued.

"He apologises for his behaviour. He has substance abuse issues. One can only hope he doesn’t engage in this type of behaviour again.”

During sentencing, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant the custody threshold had been met in the case.

He imposed a sentence of four months. However, the defendant was released from prison based on the time already served whilst on remand.

Mr Ranaghan also imposed an offender’s levy of £25 and issued a restraining order for one year.