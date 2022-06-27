Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, two counts of burglary, and three counts of assault on police.

Inspector Conway said: “Shortly before 2.40pm yesterday, Saturday 25th June, officers received and responded to a report of a burglary in the Bann Street area of Portadown.

“During the course of the arrest, three officers were assaulted, sustaining minor injuries.

PSNI make three arrests.

“The arrested male remains in police custody at this time.”

Inspector Conway continued: “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

“Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1102 of 25/06/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

