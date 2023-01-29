A man in his 20’s has been arrested following an armed robbery at a shop in the Ashgrove Road area of Portadown on Sunday morning (January 29).

Ashgrove Road, Portadown. Picture: Google

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Just before 10am, a man, wearing a mask and hood, entered the premises and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

"He ordered the shop assistant to open the till before making off with a sum of cash.

"Officers from the local policing team and Tactical Support Group attended and arrested the suspect on suspicion of robbery approximately 15 minutes later in the nearby Ballyoran Park. He remains in police custody at this time.