Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Just before 10am, a man, wearing a mask and hood, entered the premises and threatened a member of staff with a knife.
"He ordered the shop assistant to open the till before making off with a sum of cash.
"Officers from the local policing team and Tactical Support Group attended and arrested the suspect on suspicion of robbery approximately 15 minutes later in the nearby Ballyoran Park. He remains in police custody at this time.
"This type of act will not be tolerated in our local community and I urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information or footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 621 of 29/01/23.”