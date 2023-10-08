Man arrested after £2,500 of suspected cannabis discovered during Ballymoney stop and search
The arrest was made after the stop and search of a vehicle in Ballymoney on Saturday evening (October 7),
A PSNI spokesperson said officers stopped a suspicious car in the Trinity Drive area of the town at around 9.40pm.
“A search was carried out and a number of items were seized including a large quantity of a suspected class B substance and other drugs-related paraphernalia.
"A property was also searched and an additional quantity of a suspected class B drug was recovered.
"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B, with being concerned in the supply of class B, possession with intention to supply class B and possessing criminal property. He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
"This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Causeway Coast and Glens safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets.”
Anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area is advised to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.