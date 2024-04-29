Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police confirmed that the 23-year-old man has been released to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Earlier police said ‘significant’ resources including the Air Support unit were involved in the operation.

The incidents were reported to have taken place late on Sunday, April 28 and into the early hours of Monday.

A man arrested by police investigating a series of reported attempted burglaries and thefts from vehicles in the Knockmore Road area of Lisburn has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received multiple reports that two men were trying vehicle doors and trying to enter homes in several residential developments in the Knockmore Road area.

"Significant police resources, including colleagues from Air Support Unit, were deployed to the area and a short time later a man, aged 23 years, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Ayrshire, Brokerstown, The Brambles and Woodland areas to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1 of 29/04/24.

"We would also ask that anyone who has CCTV or a doorbell camera check their footage, particularly between 10.45pm and midnight.