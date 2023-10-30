Man arrested by police investigating report of suspicious activity in Lisburn
The PSNI Duty Inspector for Lisburn and Castlereagh said: “At approximately 5.40pm, officers were made aware of a suspicious exchange between two cars, before one occupant was witnessed ingesting a suspected illegal substance.
“Police observed one of the vehicles which drove off towards the M1 city bound, before pulling in shortly after at a petrol station within the vicinity. Here, officers were able to speak with the driver, who appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol. The individual also appeared to have a small package in his hand, which he dropped into the foot well of the vehicle.
“Due to this, the individual was detained and a vehicle search was conducted by the officers, and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, failure to provide a roadside breath test and driving whilst unfit.
“During the arrest, it also become known to officers, that the individual had no vehicle insurance, no licence and was in fact, a disqualified driver, for which he was further arrested.
“The man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
“This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Lisburn and Castlereagh safe from this type of criminality, and removing these illegal substances from our streets. Lisburn CityWatch has also been crucial in helping reduce and detect crimes across Lisburn and we will continue to work closely with them to identify and bring offenders to justice.”