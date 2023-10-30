A man in his 20s was arrested after a report captured through Lisburn CityWatch of suspicious activity in the Chapel Hill area yesterday (Sunday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI Duty Inspector for Lisburn and Castlereagh said: “At approximately 5.40pm, officers were made aware of a suspicious exchange between two cars, before one occupant was witnessed ingesting a suspected illegal substance.

“Police observed one of the vehicles which drove off towards the M1 city bound, before pulling in shortly after at a petrol station within the vicinity. Here, officers were able to speak with the driver, who appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol. The individual also appeared to have a small package in his hand, which he dropped into the foot well of the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Due to this, the individual was detained and a vehicle search was conducted by the officers, and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, failure to provide a roadside breath test and driving whilst unfit.

Police are advising anyone with concerns about the supply of drugs in their area to contact them on 101. Photo by: Pacemaker

“During the arrest, it also become known to officers, that the individual had no vehicle insurance, no licence and was in fact, a disqualified driver, for which he was further arrested.

“The man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.