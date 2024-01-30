Register
Man arrested following attempted burglaries in Lisburn

In the early hours of Sunday morning (January 28) at approximately 2.30am, officers from the Local Policing Team responded to a report of two males trying door handles of properties in the area of Ballentine Lane in Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Jan 2024, 09:25 GMT
The officers gave chase but the two individuals managed to evade the police.

Later, at approximately 4.20am a report was made of a burglary in Belfast during which a Range Rover vehicle had been taken.

Man arrested following attempted burglaries in Lisburn. Pic credit: stock.adobe.comMan arrested following attempted burglaries in Lisburn. Pic credit: stock.adobe.com
Officers involved in the earlier incident at Ballentine Lane had noted this vehicle parked up at Plantation Drive and swiftly responded and secured the vehicle. The vehicle was returned to its owner undamaged.

Police continued to sweep the area for the two individuals sighted earlier and at about 5.45 am managed to locate one of the suspects, who was arrested and taken into custody.

This individual has now been charged with burglary, three counts of attempted burglary. possession of class C drugs, and theft from a vehicle.