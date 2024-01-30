Man arrested following attempted burglaries in Lisburn
The officers gave chase but the two individuals managed to evade the police.
Later, at approximately 4.20am a report was made of a burglary in Belfast during which a Range Rover vehicle had been taken.
Officers involved in the earlier incident at Ballentine Lane had noted this vehicle parked up at Plantation Drive and swiftly responded and secured the vehicle. The vehicle was returned to its owner undamaged.
Police continued to sweep the area for the two individuals sighted earlier and at about 5.45 am managed to locate one of the suspects, who was arrested and taken into custody.
This individual has now been charged with burglary, three counts of attempted burglary. possession of class C drugs, and theft from a vehicle.