Detectives investigating a series of recent burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area have made an arrest.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday evening, July 31 on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, attempted burglary, interference with vehicles and theft.

He was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 823 of 30/07/23.