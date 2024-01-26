Man arrested in connection with Antrim stabbing incident is released
Detectives had arrested the man following the incident in the Firmount Drive area.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that the man has been released following questioning to allow for further police enquiries.
A 63-year-old woman is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on February 20 in connection with the incident.
She has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Police say, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
In a statement on Friday, Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Police received a report shortly after 5.10am that a man, aged in his 40s, had been stabbed at a property in the Firmount Drive area of the town. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds to his upper body area.
“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries or has mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage of what happened, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 177 26/01/24.”
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.