Man arrested in Hillsborough area after police patrol spot suspicious vehicle

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 14:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences after officers on proactive patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle in Hillsborough in the early hours of Tuesday July 23.

Inspector Carson said: “At around 12.45am, officers stopped with a stationary vehicle in the McKee's Dam area. The driver of the vehicle was asked to get out to speak with officers, but made off instead.

"He stopped again nearby and a subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A Controlled drugs, an amount of cash, tobacco products and a number of high-value electronic items.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drugs, handling stolen goods and possession of criminal property.

Police have arrested a man after spotting a suspicious vehicle in the McKee's Dam area. Pic credit: GooglePolice have arrested a man after spotting a suspicious vehicle in the McKee's Dam area. Pic credit: Google
Police have arrested a man after spotting a suspicious vehicle in the McKee's Dam area. Pic credit: Google

"He was taken to custody.

"A further search was carried out at his home address in Lisburn, and another amount of cash seized.”

Read More
NI’s artisan favourites await at the first of two Royal Hillsborough Farmers’ Ma...

Inspector Carson continued: "Our officers work hard every day to keep people safe.

“If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs in your community, please contact us on 101.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."