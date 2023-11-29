Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch investigating a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries from ATMs across Northern Ireland have arrested a 42-year-old man in England.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The nine reports this arrest relates to were all in February and March 2023 and occurred in every county in Northern Ireland in Articlave, Dungannon, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Irvinestown, Derrylin, Coleraine, Ballymena and Dungiven.

The man, who was arrested in the Hull area on Wednesday, has been brought to Northern Ireland and taken to custody for questioning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Ciara Mullan said: "He was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detectives investigating a number of burglaries from ATMs across Northern Ireland have arrested a man in Hull. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).

"We hope this arrest shows that we are 100 per cent committed to putting a stop to this type of crime.

"Our investigation into these incidents continue, and I am appealing to anyone who could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101.