Man arrested in Hull in connection with nine burglaries and attempted burglaries of ATMs in Portadown, Coleraine, Ballymena, Dungannon, Articlave, Poyntzpass, Irvinestown, Derrylin and Dungiven
The nine reports this arrest relates to were all in February and March 2023 and occurred in every county in Northern Ireland in Articlave, Dungannon, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Irvinestown, Derrylin, Coleraine, Ballymena and Dungiven.
The man, who was arrested in the Hull area on Wednesday, has been brought to Northern Ireland and taken to custody for questioning.
Detective Chief Inspector Ciara Mullan said: "He was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.
"We hope this arrest shows that we are 100 per cent committed to putting a stop to this type of crime.
"Our investigation into these incidents continue, and I am appealing to anyone who could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"