Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of a number of online child sex offences.

The suspect, who was detained at an address in the Kilrea/Coleraine area on Friday, January 10, will be questioned on suspicion of the offences of sexual communication with a child, inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, possession of indecent images of a child and blackmail.