Man arrested in Kilrea/Coleraine area on suspicion of online child sex offences

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jan 2025, 16:32 GMT
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of a number of online child sex offences.

The suspect, who was detained at an address in the Kilrea/Coleraine area on Friday, January 10, will be questioned on suspicion of the offences of sexual communication with a child, inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, possession of indecent images of a child and blackmail.

Detectives in Mid Ulster CID say that the alleged offences relate to two separate child victims. The arrested man remains in custody.

