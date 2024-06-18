Man arrested in Larne on suspicion of burglary, non-fatal strangulation and grievous bodily harm with intent

By Helena McManus
Published 18th Jun 2024, 12:21 BST
Police have made an arrest following a burglary in Larne on Monday, June 17.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “It was reported that at approximately 9.45pm, a man had forced his way into a property in the Cranfield Park area and assaulted the woman who lived there.

“The woman, who is aged in her 60s, sustained serious facial injuries.

“A 31-year-old-man was arrested outside the property on suspicion of burglary, non-fatal strangulation and grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody as our enquiries continue.”

Police have made an arrest following a burglary in Larne on June 17. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police have made an arrest following a burglary in Larne on June 17. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Anyone who has any information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

"I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or who may have relevant CCTV footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1871 17/06/24,” Detective Sergeant McDowell added.