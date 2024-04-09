Man arrested in Lithuania on burglary and theft charges believed NI court proceedings had concluded
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sigitas Sciukauskis with an address at Draugysts Street, Mazeikiai, was wanted by the PSNI on charges of entering as a trespasser a house at Reenaderry Road, Dungannon, and stealing three handbags and contents on February 10 2019.
He is also charged with entering as a trespasser another house at Reenaderry Road, Dungannon, with intent to steal on the same date.
Sciukauskis is further accused of stealing a coat, two pairs of sunglasses, a toolbox and coinage to an unknown value from a vehicle.
A police officer said he was arrested under European arrest warrant and police were opposed to bail as the defendant posed a flight risk.
A defence lawyer said Sciukauskis has spent three weeks in custody in Lithuanian awaiting extradition to Northern Ireland.
He said he was applying for bail although he was not in a position to make a serious application as the defendant did not have an address and was trying to contact friends who may be able to help him.
The lawyer said Sciukauskis had mistakenly thought the previous court proceedings had concluded and he then left this jurisdiction after losing his job and becoming homeless.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would be refusing the bail application as he believed there was genuine risk of flight.
Mr Ranaghan said the defendant could make an application to the High Court. He adjourned the case until April 12 for preliminary enquiry papers to be prepared.