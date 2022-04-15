Police said they responded to reports of an assault in the Albert Avenue area of Lurgan on Thurday April 14.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported just before 3pm, that a short time earlier, a woman, aged in her twenties, had been assaulted by a man.

“She sustained facial and head injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“A man, aged 29, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with an intent to commit and indictable offence, assault on police, resisting police, criminal damage and theft.

“He remains in custody, assisting with enquiries at this stage.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1027 of 14/4/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

