Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit have extradited a 47-year-old man from Northern Ireland to Lithuania, where is due to stand trial for offences of human trafficking, drugs distribution and money laundering.

The man was arrested in the west Belfast area in August 2020 by officers from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch. He was arrested on foot of an extradition warrant issued by Lithuanian authorities.

Since this time he has been in prison in Northern Ireland until his successful extradition on Sunday.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said the PSNI will continue to work with its international partners to help keep people safe and tackle organised crime in the community.

"We are grateful for the assistance of colleagues from the Lithuanian Police and from the National Crime Agency for their cooperation in this case,” said Serg Davey.