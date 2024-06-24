Man arrested in Tyrone on 'multiple serious drug offences' released on bail
A man arrested for multiple serious drug offences after a house search in Mid Ulster has been relased on bail.
He was detained following what police described as a targeted search in Stewartstown on Wednesday of last week.
He was questioned about the possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
Police say the man has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.