Man arrested in Tyrone on 'multiple serious drug offences' released on bail

The man was arrested in Stewartstown. Credit: Google

A man arrested for multiple serious drug offences after a house search in Mid Ulster has been relased on bail.

He was detained following what police described as a targeted search in Stewartstown on Wednesday of last week.

He was questioned about the possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

