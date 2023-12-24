Man assaulted in Ballyclare home by masked and armed gang
Detectives are investigating the aggravated burglary and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or has any information that may help with their enquiries.
Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Police received a report at approximately 8pm that up to six masked men, who were dressed all in black and armed with blunt weapons, entered a property in the Thornhill Parade area of the town.
"A man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the house at the time was assaulted by the suspects. He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack and medical treatment was provided at the scene.
"Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1642 23/12/23.”