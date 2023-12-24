A man in his 20s sustained facial injuries after being attacked by a gang of masked and armed men at a house in Ballyclare on Saturday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are investigating the aggravated burglary and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or has any information that may help with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Police received a report at approximately 8pm that up to six masked men, who were dressed all in black and armed with blunt weapons, entered a property in the Thornhill Parade area of the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the house at the time was assaulted by the suspects. He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack and medical treatment was provided at the scene.

Thornhill Parade in Ballyclare. Picture: Google

"Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.