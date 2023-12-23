Register
Ballyclare traffic collision leaves man in his 60s in a critical condition

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Ballyclare.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
Police have launched an investigation into the single-vehicle incident which happened on the Doagh Road late on Friday night and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it or has information that may help their inquiry to come forward.

Inspector Moore said: “Police received a report shortly after 11pm on Friday, December 22 that a collision had occurred between a man, aged in his 60s, and a lorry at the junction of Foundry Lane.

"Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and medical treatment was provided at the scene.

The Doagh Road in Ballyclare at the junction with Foundry Lane. Picture: GoogleThe Doagh Road in Ballyclare at the junction with Foundry Lane. Picture: Google
The Doagh Road in Ballyclare at the junction with Foundry Lane. Picture: Google

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a critical condition at this time.

"The road which was closed for a time has since reopened to all traffic this morning, Saturday, December 23.

"Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2113 22/12/23.”

