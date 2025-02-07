Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault which occurred in the Irish Green Street area of Limavady on Saturday, February 1.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “It was reported to police on Saturday that at around 3am in the early hours of the morning, a 22-year-old man had been seriously assaulted by another male.

"The man also had his house keys and phone taken at the time of the incident. Due to the injuries he sustained, he was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is now critical."

Police say that enquiries are continuing and detectives are keen to speak to a 34-year-old man in relation to the assault.

CREDIT NI WORLD

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “We would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have been in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 653 01/02/25.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage in the vicinity of Irish Green Street between 2 and 3am on Saturday morning.”

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ The charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/