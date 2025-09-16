A man spotted driving in Portadown without insurance nor a driving licence has been given a four-month jail term and banned from driving for six years.

Barry Peter Coary, aged 43, from Oakfield Close, Moy, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He was previously convicted of failing to stop for police, no insurance and no driving licence.

The court heard that on April 28 this year, police were made aware of a vehicle, involved in another offence earlier in the day, namely a white Peugeot Partner van, on Garvaghy Road, Portadown.

The driver was identified as the defendant. Police turned and followed the vehicle with blue lights and sirens.

They spotted the driver running towards Churchill Park. Police caught him and arrested him. While in custody he identified himself and he was charged for the offences before the court.

Coary’s barrister, Mr David McKeown, said: “Matters have overtaken somewhat in that earlier this week he received a total sentence of eight months from the Appeal Court in Omagh. He has very little of any remand time done on that charge so he has effectively a four months sentence left to serve.

"That was a slightly more serious charge though of a similar nature and involved driving while disqualified,” said Mr McKeown, asking District Judge Michael Ranaghan not to interfere with Coary’s release date.

"Obviously he has an horrendous record for this. There’s no excuse. Previously he suggested that boredom was what was driving him to this offence but he doesn’t instruct me to suggest that now.

"He accepts he shouldn’t have been doing what he was doing and there can be no excuse for it,” the barrister said, asking for maximum credit.

District Judge Ranaghan asked for confirmation that Coary is banned from driving until August 2030 – which was correct.

He said he would give Coary credit for his early plea.

“But your record around driving matters is extremely poor especially around no insurance,” he said.

For no insurance he sentenced Coary to four months in jail. For failing to stop he was fined £200 with the offender levy of £15 which was dealt with by immediate warrant of seven days. For the no insurance and no driving licence offences he was banned from driving for six years.