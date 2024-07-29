Laganside court complex

A man is due in court next month charged in relation to a disturbance at a shop in Newtownabbey on Sunday, July 28.

Shortly after 10am officers received a report of a man being abusive towards staff and throwing items at them at premises in the Abbots Cross area.

Police attended and one officer was assaulted and taken to hospital where they received treatment for an injury to their hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged 36 was subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, theft and assault on police.

He has since been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, common assault and assault on police and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, August 26.