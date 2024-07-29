Man charged in relation to Newtownabbey shop incident in which items were thrown at staff and officer injured
Shortly after 10am officers received a report of a man being abusive towards staff and throwing items at them at premises in the Abbots Cross area.
Police attended and one officer was assaulted and taken to hospital where they received treatment for an injury to their hand.
The man, aged 36 was subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, theft and assault on police.
He has since been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, common assault and assault on police and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, August 26.
Police say that as is usual procedure, all charges were reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.