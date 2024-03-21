Man charged in relation to '£12,000' drugs seizure in Carrickfergus
Controlled drugs with an estimated value of over £12,000 were seized by police in Carrickfergus on Wednesday, March 20.
They were recovered when Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Policing team carried out a house search in relation to illegal drugs activity.
A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a range of drugs-related offences and charged to court.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets and carry out searches to disrupt this activity and those in the drugs trade.”