Man charged in relation to '£12,000' drugs seizure in Carrickfergus

Controlled drugs with an estimated value of over £12,000 were seized by police in Carrickfergus on Wednesday, March 20.
Published 21st Mar 2024, 18:10 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 18:17 GMT
They were recovered when Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Policing team carried out a house search in relation to illegal drugs activity.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a range of drugs-related offences and charged to court.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets and carry out searches to disrupt this activity and those in the drugs trade.”