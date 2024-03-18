Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 12-week carriageway reconstruction scheme will include diversions.

Appealing for people to plan their journeys, East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “Major road works reminder for Upper Road Greenisland starting 9.30 tomorrow morning for 12 weeks with local access only to business and homes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trafficwatch NI is advising the B90 Upper Road, Greenisland, will be closed to vehicular traffic daily, weekdays from its junction with Station Road, Greenisland to its junction with Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus, from Tuesday, March 19, to Monday, June 17, from 9.30am to 4.30pm .

A carriageway reconstruction scheme will run for 12 weeks on a stretch of Upper Road, Greenisland.

Diversions in place at these times using Prospect Road - Woodburn Rd – Belfast Road – Station Road and vice versa.

Furthermore, the C76 Knockmore Park, Greenisland, will be closed to vehicular traffic daily, weekdays from its junction with Upper Road to the level crossing Trooperslane during the same period.