Motorists advised diversions in place during 'major' works scheme on Greenisland’s Upper Road
The 12-week carriageway reconstruction scheme will include diversions.
Appealing for people to plan their journeys, East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “Major road works reminder for Upper Road Greenisland starting 9.30 tomorrow morning for 12 weeks with local access only to business and homes.”
Trafficwatch NI is advising the B90 Upper Road, Greenisland, will be closed to vehicular traffic daily, weekdays from its junction with Station Road, Greenisland to its junction with Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus, from Tuesday, March 19, to Monday, June 17, from 9.30am to 4.30pm .
Diversions in place at these times using Prospect Road - Woodburn Rd – Belfast Road – Station Road and vice versa.
Furthermore, the C76 Knockmore Park, Greenisland, will be closed to vehicular traffic daily, weekdays from its junction with Upper Road to the level crossing Trooperslane during the same period.
Diversions in place at these times using Trooperslane – Belfast Road – Woodburn Road – Prospect Road – Upper Road.