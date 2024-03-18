Motorists advised diversions in place during 'major' works scheme on Greenisland’s Upper Road

Motorists are advised that a major road work project will get underway in the Upper Road area of Greenisland on Tuesday, March 19.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 15:56 GMT
The 12-week carriageway reconstruction scheme will include diversions.

Appealing for people to plan their journeys, East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “Major road works reminder for Upper Road Greenisland starting 9.30 tomorrow morning for 12 weeks with local access only to business and homes.”

Trafficwatch NI is advising the B90 Upper Road, Greenisland, will be closed to vehicular traffic daily, weekdays from its junction with Station Road, Greenisland to its junction with Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus, from Tuesday, March 19, to Monday, June 17, from 9.30am to 4.30pm .

A carriageway reconstruction scheme will run for 12 weeks on a stretch of Upper Road, Greenisland.
A carriageway reconstruction scheme will run for 12 weeks on a stretch of Upper Road, Greenisland.
Diversions in place at these times using Prospect Road - Woodburn Rd – Belfast Road – Station Road and vice versa.

Furthermore, the C76 Knockmore Park, Greenisland, will be closed to vehicular traffic daily, weekdays from its junction with Upper Road to the level crossing Trooperslane during the same period.

Diversions in place at these times using Trooperslane – Belfast Road – Woodburn Road – Prospect Road – Upper Road.

