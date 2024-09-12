Moy Road roundabout, Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google

A man, arrested after five cars were damaged and a number of police officers injured following an incident in Armagh, has been charged with a number of offences.

A PSNI spokesperson said a man was arrested following the incident at the Moy Road roundabout on Wednesday night.

-

-

It is understood several police officers were kicked and bitten as they attempted to arrest the man.

Inspector Tate said: “Officers received reports at approximately 8.30pm on Wednesday, 11th September that an intoxicated man was obstructing traffic and throwing objects at cars in the vicinity of the Moy Road roundabout.

“It’s understood damage has since been caused to at least five vehicles that were in the area at the time.

“Police attended the scene and located the suspect who is believed to be linked to an earlier assault at a bus station in the Lonsdale Road area of the town.

“He was acting in an aggressive and erratic manner and appeared unsteady on his feet.

“During the course of arrest, the 33-year-old man became aggressive towards police – kicking one officer on their leg and biting two others on their hands – they all remained on duty.

“Our officers deal with difficult and dangerous situations every day, and are here to help those in need. Assaults on police officers and other emergency services colleagues will not be tolerated and should be condemned by everyone. It should never be accepted as being 'part of the job'. “The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, common assault, assault on police and criminal damage.

“He was also further arrested for criminal damage and other offences after he spat on a cell van door whilst being transported to custody and exposed himself.

“He remains in custody at this time as enquiries are continuing into the investigation.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with information that could assist or has CCTV or dash-cam footage to what happened to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1521 11/09/24.”

The PSNI said the 33-year-old man has been charged with six counts of criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, common assault, four counts of assault on police and indecent exposure.

He is due before Newry Magistrates' Court on Friday, 13th September.