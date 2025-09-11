A man accused of causing the death a motorcyclist by driving dangerously is set to have his case sent to the Crown Court.

Luke Devlin (26), with an address listed as Waring Street in Belfast, is accused of causing the death of David Blayney by driving dangerously at Cullybackey Road near Ballymena; driving whilst unfit; possessing cannabis; using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, careless driving; and absence of insurance.

Members of Mr Blayney's family were in the public gallery of Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday. The defendant had been excused from attending court.

A preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the higher court - is due on November 6. The case has been adjourned to October 9.

David Blayney. Photo provided by PSNI

Mr Blayney sadly passed away following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Ballymena. The collision happened on Wednesday, November 22, in 2023.

In a media release in 2023, an officer from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “David Blayney, who was 53 and from the Ballymena area, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries.

“He passed away in hospital on Friday, 8th December. The collision, involving a Honda motorcycle and Honda CR-Z car occurred at approximately 5.45pm on the Cullybackey Road at the junction with the Teeshan Road. Mr Blayney was the rider of the motorcycle."