A 21-year-old man charged with manslaughter following the death of a pensioner in Antrim town has been further remanded in custody.

Marcus Fleming, with an address listed as Cedarmount in Antrim, is charged in relation to the death of 74-year-old Tony Miskimmon who died four days after an incident in Antrim town last November.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

In a press release in November police had said it was reported that shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday November 2 that Mr Miskimmon was approached in the Station Road area of Antrim by a male and female and was punched to the head by the male, knocking him unconscious.

Tony Miskimmon. Photo: Pacemaker

Mr Miskimmon was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries. He passed away on November 6.

Fleming is also charged with causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 2 and criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 3.

A prosecutor said it had been anticipated that a telecommunications report would be available by the end of February.

She said forensics have now been received and that further forensic requests were authorised on February 25.

The prosecutor said 146 hours of CCTV have been viewed but 97 minutes of 'bodyworn' has still to be viewed.

She said medical notes and a statement are still to be received and one potential witness "remains to be located".

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to April 1.