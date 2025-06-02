Man drove without insurance due to ‘genuine mistake’, Lisburn court hears

A man has been banned from the roads for four months after admitting driving without insurance.

Pol McCullough, aged 37, whose address was given as Riverview Meadows in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that on February 21, 2025 at 4.05am, police had stopped a vehicle in relation to other matters.

It materialised the defendant, who was driving at the time, was not insured.

The court was told that he did then get valid insurance but that it was from after the date he was stopped by the police.

The defendant was charged with having no insurance.

A defence lawyer told the court: “He was labouring under the misapprehension he was covered by the motability scheme. It was a mistake on his part. This was a genuine mistake.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250 and disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of four months.