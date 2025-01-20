Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have charged a 30-year-old man with a number of road traffic offences including driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and failing to stop where accident occurred causing injury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges are in relation to an incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 18, during which a car struck two vehicles from behind at speed on the M2 motorway at Fortwilliam.

The offending vehicle fled from the scene at speed. Roads Policing Officers from Steeple discovered the vehicle abandoned in Lane 2 of the M5 a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers discovered the vehicle abandoned on the M5 motorway. (Pic: PSNI).

Officers from Newtownabbey Local Policing Team assisted with the search for the driver, who was located and arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on February 14.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.