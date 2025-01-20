Man due in court after being charged with multiple offences following M2 collision

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have charged a 30-year-old man with a number of road traffic offences including driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and failing to stop where accident occurred causing injury.

The charges are in relation to an incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 18, during which a car struck two vehicles from behind at speed on the M2 motorway at Fortwilliam.

Read More
Gary Patterson: searches continuing in Larne in bid to trace man last seen in Oc...

The offending vehicle fled from the scene at speed. Roads Policing Officers from Steeple discovered the vehicle abandoned in Lane 2 of the M5 a short time later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police officers discovered the vehicle abandoned on the M5 motorway. (Pic: PSNI).Police officers discovered the vehicle abandoned on the M5 motorway. (Pic: PSNI).
Police officers discovered the vehicle abandoned on the M5 motorway. (Pic: PSNI).

Officers from Newtownabbey Local Policing Team assisted with the search for the driver, who was located and arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on February 14.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice