Man due in court after being charged with multiple offences following M2 collision
The charges are in relation to an incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 18, during which a car struck two vehicles from behind at speed on the M2 motorway at Fortwilliam.
The offending vehicle fled from the scene at speed. Roads Policing Officers from Steeple discovered the vehicle abandoned in Lane 2 of the M5 a short time later.
Officers from Newtownabbey Local Policing Team assisted with the search for the driver, who was located and arrested.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on February 14.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.