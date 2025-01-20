Gary Patterson: searches continuing in Larne in bid to trace man last seen in October

By Russell Keers
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:01 BST
Police officers and volunteers from the Community Rescue Service will be conducting planned searches in the Larne area in a bid to find missing man, Gary Patterson.

Mr Patterson (45) was last seen in the east Antrim town on Saturday, October 12 2024.

He is known to have withdrawn some money from an ATM outside Tesco Express at 32 Main Street, Larne on this date.

Gary, who has links to the Larne and Belfast areas, was reported missing on Friday, December 20 2024.

Searches are continuing in the Larne area in a bid to locate Gary Patterson. (Pic: Community Rescue Service Belfast District).Searches are continuing in the Larne area in a bid to locate Gary Patterson. (Pic: Community Rescue Service Belfast District).
Searches are continuing in the Larne area in a bid to locate Gary Patterson. (Pic: Community Rescue Service Belfast District).

Community Rescue Service specialist search teams were deployed in the Larne area on January 19 to carry out searches.

A spokesperson for the Community Rescue Service Belfast District said: “Concerns for Gary's safety have led to police and CRS carrying out coordinated planned searches over the last three weeks covering an extensive area across Larne.

"Our search teams and police have received tremendous support from Gary's family and from the public throughout and we would like to pass on our thanks for this.

“As we go about our search operations, we are grateful for the support and understanding of the residents and businesses of Larne which is invaluable.

“CRS and police officers will continue to carry out planned searches for Gary and we appeal to anyone with any information no matter how insignificant you may think it may be to contact the PSNI by telephone on 101. Alternatively, please speak to CRS and we can hope to bring a resolution to Gary's family and friends.

“We are also extremely grateful to our LR Licenced Search Technicians who have already given thousands of hours and will continue to do so.”

