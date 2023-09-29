Man due in court after four arrests in connection with seizure of substantial quantity of cannabis in Ballymena
The 46-year-old has been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B controlled drug. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Three other people were also arrested in conjunction with the find at a vacant property in the Broughshane Street area on Wednesday (September 27).
A number of subsequent searches were conducted in the town by officers which led to further seizures of suspected controlled drugs / cannabis plants, a large quantity of cash and equipment suspected to have been used in the cultivation of cannabis plants.
The three, a woman aged 59 and two men aged 58 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of offences including cultivating cannabis and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply. They have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.