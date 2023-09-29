Register
Man due in court after four arrests in connection with seizure of substantial quantity of cannabis in Ballymena

A man is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court today (Friday) on charges relating to the discovery of a substantial quantity of cannabis plants in Ballymena.
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:34 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 08:39 BST
The 46-year-old has been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B controlled drug. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Three other people were also arrested in conjunction with the find at a vacant property in the Broughshane Street area on Wednesday (September 27).

Police recovered a substantial quantity of cannabis plants in Ballymena on Wednesday (September 27). Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Police recovered a substantial quantity of cannabis plants in Ballymena on Wednesday (September 27). Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A number of subsequent searches were conducted in the town by officers which led to further seizures of suspected controlled drugs / cannabis plants, a large quantity of cash and equipment suspected to have been used in the cultivation of cannabis plants.

The three, a woman aged 59 and two men aged 58 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of offences including cultivating cannabis and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply. They have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.