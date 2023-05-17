Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Man due in court after multiple people, including police officers, were allegedly assaulted in Lurgan

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a number of people, including police officers, were allegedly assaulted at a property in Lurgan.

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th May 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:13 BST

It was confirmed shortly after 3pm on Wednesday afternooon that police investigating the incident at a property in the Filbin Crescent area of Lurgan, have now charged a man to court.

The man has been charged with grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault, four counts of assault on police, resisting police and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (May 18).

Most Popular
Police received a report on Tuesday, May 16 of an ongoing disturbance at a property in the Filbin Crescent area of Lurgan.Police received a report on Tuesday, May 16 of an ongoing disturbance at a property in the Filbin Crescent area of Lurgan.
Police received a report on Tuesday, May 16 of an ongoing disturbance at a property in the Filbin Crescent area of Lurgan.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

In an earlier statement, Inspector Tate said: “Police received a report shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, May 16 of an ongoing disturbance at a property in the Filbin Crescent area.

"On officers’ arrival, it was alleged the man had assaulted two women and a man in the property. He had also damaged a bathroom door.

"The suspect became aggressive towards police as they attempted to arrest him, causing injuries to four officers.

"Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information that could help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 898 of 16/05/23.”

Read More
Work officially starts on new £56m St Ronan’s College campus campus

You can also make a report to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org