PSNI officers from Belfast District Support Team have charged a 22-year-old man with a number of offences after drugs were seized in north Belfast on September 2.

The male has been charged with offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

"As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“The charges relate to the search of an apartment at Donegall Quay in north Belfast on September 2.”