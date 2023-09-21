Man due in court in relation to ‘£50k' drugs seizure’ in Draperstown
A man (30) has been charged with possession of a Class A and Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
The charges follow a search at a residential property in The Orchard area of Draperstown on Tuesday (September 19), where suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 were seized, along with small amount of suspected class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.
The man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today (Thursday).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.