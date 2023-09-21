Register
A man (30) has been charged with possession of a Class A and Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
Published 21st Sep 2023, 08:37 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 08:41 BST
The charges follow a police search at a residential property in The Orchard area of Draperstown. Photo: National WorldThe charges follow a police search at a residential property in The Orchard area of Draperstown. Photo: National World
The charges follow a search at a residential property in The Orchard area of Draperstown on Tuesday (September 19), where suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 were seized, along with small amount of suspected class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.

The man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today (Thursday).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.