Man in 60s struck by hammer during burglary at Co Antrim home

Detectives have issued a description of the attacker and have asked that anyone who can help with their inquiries should come forward,

The aggravated burglary took place in Cullybackey.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported just before 7.25pm that the occupant of a house in the Kilmakevit Crescent area noticed a man outside the property.

“The man gained entry to the house and struck the victim, aged in his 60s, a number of times with a hammer before making off on foot empty-handed. The injured party sustained injuries to his head and legs which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“The suspect is described as being around 5’ 10” in height and of medium build, with fair hair. He was wearing a black bomber jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured hat and a blue face mask.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference 1597 of 3/7/22.”