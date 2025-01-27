Man in his 30's arrested over shooting in Coalisland later released on bail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a shooting in the Coalisland area last October have arrested a man.

A man aged in his 40s attended hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound to his arm after he was shot through the window of his vehicle.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Detectives who are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding what happened, arrested a 30-year-old man in the Moira area on Sunday afternoon, 26th January.

“He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Police have made arrest in Co Armagh in connection with Coalisland shooting. Credit: Stock image

“The man was later released on bail to allow detectives to make further enquiries into the investigation.

“In November 2024, detectives charged a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old with a number of firearm related offences in connection with the investigation.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we would continue appeal for anyone with information in relation to the shooting to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1369 30/10/24.”