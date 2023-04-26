Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit detained the man in the Portadown area this morning (Wednesday 26th April) on a Romanian extradition warrant and he is due to appear at an extradition hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court later today (Wednesday).
Constable Willie Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example of our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.
"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime," said the PSNI officer.