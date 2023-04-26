Police have arrested a man in his 40s in Portadown wanted in Romania to serve a three year sentence for multiple driving offences and having forged documents.

Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit detained the man in the Portadown area this morning (Wednesday 26th April) on a Romanian extradition warrant and he is due to appear at an extradition hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court later today (Wednesday).

Constable Willie Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example of our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.