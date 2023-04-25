Mystery photo of factory workers, possibly in Portadown, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II Coronation in 1953

Mystery surrounds a photo which has emerged of factory workers, possibly in Portadown, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II Coronation in 1953?

Local women Elizabeth and Shirley McNeill found the photo while clearing out old papers belonging to their grandfather.

Elizabeth revealed: “We had been clearing out an old unit in the garage and came across this photo in a drawer.

"It is a picture of men in a factory setting,” said Elizabeth. “I take it it is from a local factory and they are holding a banner ‘Coronation1953’. There are bunting and streamers in the background.”

She is unsure of which factory the photo was taken. However she explained: “Our grandfather John McNeill was a chairmaker/instructor foreman in McDonaghs Furniture factory but I don’t see him in the picture. The other possibilities are Wade's or the Foundry.”