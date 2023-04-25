Mystery photo of factory workers, possibly in Portadown, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II Coronation in 1953

Register
By Carmel Robinson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST
Mystery over who is photographed in this photo taken of a celebration of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth 11 in 1953. Elizabeth and Shirley McNeill believe the photo was taken in a factory in Portadown, Co Armagh.Mystery over who is photographed in this photo taken of a celebration of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth 11 in 1953. Elizabeth and Shirley McNeill believe the photo was taken in a factory in Portadown, Co Armagh.
Local women Elizabeth and Shirley McNeill found the photo while clearing out old papers belonging to their grandfather.

Elizabeth revealed: “We had been clearing out an old unit in the garage and came across this photo in a drawer.

"It is a picture of men in a factory setting,” said Elizabeth. “I take it it is from a local factory and they are holding a banner ‘Coronation1953’. There are bunting and streamers in the background.”

She is unsure of which factory the photo was taken. However she explained: “Our grandfather John McNeill was a chairmaker/instructor foreman in McDonaghs Furniture factory but I don’t see him in the picture. The other possibilities are Wade's or the Foundry.”

If anyone knows anyone who is in the photo please get in touch with [email protected]

