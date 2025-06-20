A man is accused of the theft of clothing, jewellery, £500 cash and a mobile phone in an alleged burglary at an address at Galgorm Road in Ballymena.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Anthony Goldie (38), with an address listed as Edward Street in Ballymena, allegedly committed offences on January 16 this year.

He is also charged with burglary with intent to steal at the address; criminal damage to a lock and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at the town's Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Thursday, June 19.

He was further remanded in custody and the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on September 5.