Man is accused of theft of items including clothing and jewellery in alleged Ballymena break-in
A man is accused of the theft of clothing, jewellery, £500 cash and a mobile phone in an alleged burglary at an address at Galgorm Road in Ballymena.
Mark Anthony Goldie (38), with an address listed as Edward Street in Ballymena, allegedly committed offences on January 16 this year.
He is also charged with burglary with intent to steal at the address; criminal damage to a lock and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty.
He appeared at the town's Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Thursday, June 19.
He was further remanded in custody and the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on September 5.