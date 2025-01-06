The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A man who attended a 'party' in Ballymena on New Year's Eve is alleged to have been in possession of a knife and assaulted and robbed a householder.

Dean Speirs (28), with an address listed as Dunclug Gardens in the town, had been at a nearby property on December 31, 2024, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.

He is charged with assaulting two people; robbery and theft of a wallet, £55 cash, bank cards, a bicycle, shoes, portable heater, earphones and car keys.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the PSNI were called to an address at Dunclug Gardens due to a report of an "ongoing disturbance".

A man told police that around 11.30pm two males and a female called at his address and they were invited in.

"After ten to 15 minutes one of the males picked up a knife and threatened the reporting person demanding he hand over his wallet," said the officer.

The three people then left. One of the people was named as the defendant.

Police arrested Speirs and during a search of a property items including bank cards, a driving licence and a knife belonging to the victim were located.

On New Year's Day police spoke to the victim "via telephone interpreter" and the man said the defendant had gone to the kitchen and lifted a knife and allegedly threatened "both males" demanding money.

The officer said when the injured party said they did not have any cash the defendant allegedly continued to threaten them and "punched" them.

The officer said Speirs allegedly threatened the injured party "with his dog," leaving him scared. The officer said the defendant "has a large dog".

It was alleged the defendant had then stolen items including £55 cash, a bike, shoes, portable heater and car keys. A bike, trainers and a portable heater were found during a further search.

The officer said when interviewed the defendant denied all the allegations. The officer said the alleged injured parties were "two foreign nationals".

The court was told the other male and female who had gone to the house were arrested and released on police bail.

The officer said he believed Speirs was the "main agitator in the offence with the knife and was threatening the males".

A defence barrister said there had been another male present and there may be "ID issues" in the case about "who exactly has done what".

The defence lawyer said the defendant and two others were "invited round for a few drinks at the house on a social basis". He said the complainants were "hosting a party".

The barrister said a knife was beside meat. He alleged the other male with Speirs "got into a fight with one of the complainants" and Speirs was concerned "about his own welfare" and left.

The barrister said the defendant denied assaulting anyone or stealing any items.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "serious" charges. He said stolen items were found at an address.

He said Speirs had a criminal record including for "violence", possession of offensive weapon, threats to kill, carrying an imitation firearm and robbery.

Bail was refused and the case was adjourned to January 16.