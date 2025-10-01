A 48-year-old man, jailed for the sectarian attack of a Catholic man in Portadown, is to appeal his sentence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Mark Rodney Hobson, of Fitzgerald Park, Portadown was convicted of common assault and criminal damage as was Simon Millar, aged 44, also of Fitzgerald Park, Portadown.

-

Martin McWilliams was injured during a sectarian attack in Portadown.

-

Both contested charges that they assaulted Martin McWilliams outside a tanning salon in Portadown on June 23 last year and that they damaged his car on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McWilliams said after court: “I’m glad it’s over. People shouldn’t be targeted for what they wear. It was nothing but a sectarian attack.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan convicted both men in August deferring sentence until Friday, September 26.

Martin McWilliams was wearing this shirt which says Los San Patricios GAA Club Mexico City when he was injured during an attack which was treated by the PSNI as a sectarian hate crime in Portadown.

On Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 12.20pm, police attended a report of fight outside a Mahon Road tanning salon. The victim, Martin McWilliams, said two drunk men were sitting on a bench outside as he entered.

“They queried why he was wearing a green GAA top in that area stating ‘You can’t be wearing that f**king T-shirt around here,” said the prosecutor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The injured party said he was called a Fenian. He said he was aggressively cornered and chased by the two males when he came out of the salon and was put in fear of being assaulted and he punched them both in order to protect himself,” she said.

"The men would not let the injured party get into his vehicle and were holding the door open. Once the injured party got the door closed they kicked and punched his car, causing damage to the vehicle,” the prosecutor added.

Millar’s barrister, Mr Connor Lunny, said his client maintains his innocence.

"As a result there is limited mitigation I can put before the court,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lunny said alcohol has been a “destructive” influence in Millar’s life.

“His life has essentially unravelled. I am not seeking sympathy for him from the bench but it is a reality.”

Hobson’s barrister, Mr Damien Halleron, admitted his client has a criminal record and is in breach of a suspended sentence.

He said Hobson is a businessman. “I, like Mr Lunny, can’t get around the fact that he maintains his innocence in this case and, respectfully, doesn’t accept Your Worship’s decision.”

Mr Halleron also pointed out the defendants were injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Halleron said Hobson faces the prospect of jail “with great trepidation” and urged for the defendant’s “rehabilitation”.

District Judge Ranaghan said he understood the wish to appeal

“That is your right. But in my view on that day you picked on the wrong man. He fought back. You got the worst of it both of you.”

He pointed out Millar doesn’t have a relevant record whereas Hobson has "a very relevant record”. In Millar’s case for both charges he sentenced him to five months in jail, suspended for 12 months and both concurrent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district judge said the defendant Hobson had a relevant record for violence and he was in breach of a suspended sentence. He was given a five months jail term on each to run concurrently. The suspended sentence was activated, adding another two months onto the jail term with immediate custody. No order of compensation was made in relation to either men.

Hobson was released on his own bail of £300 to appeal.